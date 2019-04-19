Man dies in Streamwood diving accident

A man died in the northwest suburbs after injuring himself while diving in Streamwood.

Robert Ptach, 54, hurt himself while diving about 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Ridge Circle, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was taken to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, where he died Monday at 6:37 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy released Friday found that Ptach died from delayed complications of injuries he suffered while diving. He lived in the same block where he was injured.

Streamwood police did not immediately reply to a request for comment.