Rockford woman killed in crash near northwest suburban Union

A 27-year-old Rockford woman was killed in a crash Wednesday evening in an unincorporated area of McHenry County near Union.

Emergency crews responded to the crash about 9:40 p.m. in the 17000 block of U.S. Route 176, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was driving a 2005 Honda Civic west on Route 176 when she veered into oncoming traffic and collided with a 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 24-year-old Marengo man, the sheriff’s office said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was taken Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he remained in critical condition Thursday, the sheriff’s office said.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, authorities said. Cell phone use was suspected as a contributing factor to the crash, which was still under investigation.

The woman has not been identified.