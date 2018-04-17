Russia says it found Syrian rebel chemical weapons

BEIRUT — The Russian military says that it has found rebel chemical weapons stockpiles in the Syrian town hit by a suspected chemical attack.

Alexander Rodionov of the military’s chemical weapons protection unit said Tuesday its experts found chlorine and components for producing mustard gas at a rebel laboratory in Douma.

Syrian activists blamed the Syrian government for the April 7 chemical attack in Douma, which they said killed over 40 people. Rodionov said the canister with chlorine was similar to the one shown in images released by activists.

The attack prompted the U.S., Britain and France to launch Saturday’s strike on Syria. Syria and its ally Russia denied any chemical attack took place, and Moscow has accused rebels of feigning a chemical attack with British assistance, a claim Britain has rejected