CPS Safe Passage worker shot near Ellington Elementary in Austin

A Chicago Public Schools Safe Passage worker was seriously wounded in a shooting Thursday morning in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The man, thought to be in his 20s, suffered a gunshot wound to the back about 8:20 a.m. in the 5600 block of West Corocoran, according to Chicago police. He was taken in serious condition to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

A police source said the man was a Safe Passage worker and did not appear to be the intended target of the shooting. The shooting happened a few blocks away from Edward K. Ellington Elementary School, 243 N. Parkside Ave.

Further details were not immediately available as Area North detectives investigated.