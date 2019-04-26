Man shot to death in Scottsdale: police
A 19-year-old was fatally shot Friday in Scottsdale on the Southwest Side, police said.
He was in the 8000 block of South Scottsdale Avenue at 5:44 p.m. when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.
He was struck in the back and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said.
A witness saw the shooter leave northbound in a blue car, police said.
Area Central detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.