Man shot to death in Scottsdale: police

A 19-year-old was fatally shot Friday in Scottsdale on the Southwest Side, police said.

He was in the 8000 block of South Scottsdale Avenue at 5:44 p.m. when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the back and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said.

A witness saw the shooter leave northbound in a blue car, police said.

Area Central detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

