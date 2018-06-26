Shedd brings 3 exhibits outside for the summer

The Shedd Aquarium is debuting three new exhibits this summer, and they're all outdoors. | Shedd Aquarium

The Shedd Aquarium is debuting three new outdoor exhibits this summer that give people an opportunity to interact with the nature that surrounds them.

“There is a widening disconnect between people and nature, and we are determined to close that gap. Whether it is a child feeling the water of Lake Michigan for the very first time aboard one of our excursions, or a senior citizen experiencing their first face to face with a longnose gar, we have an opportunity to build connections, understanding and, ultimately, aquatic nature ethos,” Shedd President and CEO Bridget Coughlin said.

One exhibit is a traveling aquarium that will be on display in many of Chicago’s parks and neighborhoods. The aquarium will be filled with species found in Lake Michigan. Accompanying the aquarium will be Shedd staff, who will host interactive activities related to the exhibit. It debuts in July.

Starting at the same time, Shedd will offer 90-minute boat excursions on the Chicago River and Lake Michigan. Those who sign up for these excursions will be able to play scientist while conducting water experiments.

The third exhibit is a 126-square-foot floating island the Shedd is constructing in the North Branch of the Chicago River. Those who want to can kayak to the island while exploring the Chicago River and its ecosystem, which is full of fish, turtles and ducks. This exhibit takes place from July to October.