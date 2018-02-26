Sheriff: Man drove drunk in crash that killed his passenger in Seneca Township

A man has been charged with DUI in a crash that killed his passenger Saturday night in northwest suburban unincorporated Seneca Township.

Jose Loredo, 30, was driving west in a 2012 Hyundai Veloster when he crashed into a tree just after 7:30 p.m. in the 17600 block of Kishwaukee Valley Road, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

Loredo was taken to Centegra Hospital in Huntley for treatment, the sheriff’s office said.

His passenger, Ilian Gonzalez, 29, was entrapped in the car and pronounced dead at the scene at 8:04 p.m., according to the McHenry County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy Monday found Gonzalez, who lived in Rockford, died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Loredo, of Rockford, was charged with aggravated DUI involving death, DUI of alcohol and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, the sheriff’s office said.

His bail was set at $80,000 and he is next scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.