Shooting on Kennedy Expy. near Diversey shuts down all inbound lanes: police

A man and woman were shot Thursday morning on the Kennedy Expressway near the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side, shutting down all inbound lanes as rush hour began.

At 3:29 a.m., a shooting was reported on the I-90/94 by the Diversey Avenue exit, according to Illinois State Police. A 19-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were struck by gunfire and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The man was in serious condition, while the woman was fair-to-serious, the fire department said.

As of 5:30 a.m., only the express lane on the southbound Kennedy was open, ISP said. Drivers are being diverted off the Diversey exit ramp and back on local lanes at the Fullerton Avenue entrance.

No one is in custody, ISP said. Details on the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.