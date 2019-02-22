Man wounded in South Chicago shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting Friday evening in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The 32-year-old told investigators he was standing in the 8600 block of South Burley Avenue at 7 p.m. when someone walked up to him and opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was shot in his leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating. No one is in custody, police said.