Man wounded in South Shore shooting

Police investigate a shooting about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, January 5, 2019 in the 1600 block of East 75th Street in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A man was shot and wounded while driving early Saturday in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 20-year-old was driving about 2:20 a.m. in the 1600 block of East 75th Street when someone in a passing gray car fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.