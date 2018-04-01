Street sweeping season starts Sunday with new tracker app

The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation will begin sending out street sweepers across the city on Sunday and residents can now track their routes with a new app.

The “Sweeper Tracker App” launches at 9 a.m., allowing users to keep track of where street sweepers are in real time, according to an emailed statement by Mayor Rahm Emanuel Friday.

The street sweepers will visit each Chicago neighborhood to clear litter and debris from residential and arterial streets through November. Residents are asked to be aware of bright orange signs that announce temporary parking restrictions when sweeping is scheduled, the statement said.

The app will be active from 9 a.m. to 2p.m. Monday through Friday, the department said. It can be downloaded on a mobile device or be accessed through the city website by visiting www.cityofchicago.org/city/en/depts/streets/iframe/sweeper_tracker.html.