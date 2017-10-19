Suit: Man was abused by convicted priest deemed ‘sexually violent’

Another lawsuit was filed Thursday against the Archdiocese of Chicago by a man who says he was sexually abused as a boy by convicted child abuser and former priest Daniel McCormack.

The two-count suit was filed Thursday in Cook County Circuit Court by a man using the pseudonym John Doe, according to court documents. It seeks more than $100,000 in damages from the Archdiocese and the Catholic Bishop of Chicago.

Doe was sexually abused by McCormack between 2000 and 2006 while McCormack was serving at St. Agatha’s Parish in the Lawndale neighborhood, according to the suit.

McCormack pleaded guilty in 2017 to sexually abusing five boys and has since spent time in prison and a state mental facility for sex offenders. In September, a judge ruled that he is a “sexually violent person” under state law.

The suit Thursday was the latest to claim the archdiocese was aware of McCormack’s sexual abuse of young boys. Another suit seeking $50 million in damages from McCormack and the Archdiocese was filed in October.

The Archdiocese of Chicago did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.