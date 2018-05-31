Summit preparation talks ‘going well,’ Trump says

North Korea's Kim Yong Chol arrived in New York on Wednesday in the highest-level official visit to the United States in 18 years, as President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un sought to salvage prospects for a high-stakes nuclear summit. | AP photo

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump says talks about a potential summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un are going “very well.”

Trump told reporters Thursday that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is having “very good meetings.” He said he believes the North Koreans may come to Washington Friday and that a letter will be “delivered to me from Kim Jong Un.”

Trump says he “will see what happens.” But Trump added “hopefully we will have a meeting on the 12th.”

Trump also tweeted Thursday: “Very good meetings with North Korea.”

The Singapore summit has been in flux for days. Trump last week canceled the sit-down, but then quickly said it could get back on track.