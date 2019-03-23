SWAT team on scene for man barricaded on North Side

SWAT teams responded to a man who implied he had a gun Saturday night in the 2400 block of Bryn Mawr. | Tyler LaRiviere

Police surrounded a man who implied he had a weapon Saturday night in the Arcadia Terrace neighborhood on the North Side.

Officers were called at 11:05 a.m. for a man threatening suicide in the 2400 block of Bryn Mawr, Chicago police said. When they arrived, the man was inside an apartment and implied he had a weapon.

SWAT teams have arrived at the building, police said. Bryn Mawr was closed off from Lincoln Avenue to Artesian.

The situation was ongoing.

Check back for updates