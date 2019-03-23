Our Pledge To You

Crime

03/24/2019, 12:25am

SWAT team on scene for man barricaded on North Side

SWAT teams responded to a man who implied he had a gun Saturday night in the 2400 block of Bryn Mawr. | Tyler LaRiviere

By David Struett
email

Police surrounded a man who implied he had a weapon Saturday night in the Arcadia Terrace neighborhood on the North Side.

Officers were called at 11:05 a.m. for a man threatening suicide in the 2400 block of Bryn Mawr, Chicago police said. When they arrived, the man was inside an apartment and implied he had a weapon.

SWAT teams have arrived at the building, police said. Bryn Mawr was closed off from Lincoln Avenue to Artesian.

The situation was ongoing.

Check back for updates

David Struett

Currently Trending