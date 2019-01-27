Teen boy, girl charged with armed robbery after woman, 52, carjacked in Lakeview

A teenage boy and girl face felony charges in connection with a Lakeview carjacking last week that led to a police chase and SWAT team response at a South Side building.

The teens, both 17, are accused of carjacking a 52-year-old woman at gunpoint late Wednesday in the 800 block of Fletcher, according to Chicago police.

The boy was charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, police said. The girl faces a felony count of armed robbery with a firearm as well as misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass to a vehicle and theft of lost or mislaid property.

Their identities were not released because they are juveniles, police said.

About 11 p.m. Wednesday, they held up the 52-year-old at gunpoint as she walked on a sidewalk in front of a home, police said. They forced her to hand over her purse, cell phone and the keys to her van.

Officers spotted the stolen van at the intersection of Belmont Avenue and Lake Shore Drive and tailed the vehicle until it crashed in the 6600 block of South Bishop in Englewood, police said.

The 17-year-olds dashed inside a building on that block and refused to come out for hours, police said. SWAT teams staked the scene until breaking in shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday, and the two were taken into custody.

No one was injured, police said.