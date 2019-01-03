Teen charged in attack at Near North Side Red Line station

Police released surveillance photos of a group of suspects who attacked three people at a Near North Side Red Line stop on Saturday. | Chicago police

A person has been charged in connection with an attack in which dozens of teenagers beat three people last week on a Red Line platform on the Near North Side.

One juvenile has been charged with felony aggravated battery and mob action for the Dec. 29 attack at the State/Chicago Red Line station, according to a statement from Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd). The suspect was expected to appear in juvenile court on Thursday.

The victims were waiting for a train about 7:30 p.m. at the station, 800 N. State St., when the group of teens stepped onto the platform, police said. One of the people in the group asked a 26-year-old man if he was recording them, which he denied.

The horde of teens then approached the man, a 29-year-old woman and her 28-year-old boyfriend and started punching them, according to police and the victims, who asked not to be named.

All three were treated at the scene for bruising and lacerations, according to Chicago Fire Media Affairs.

The 28-year-old, who has lived in Chicago for three years, said he later went to University of Illinois Hospital, where he learned that his eye socket was fractured.

In the days following the attack, authorities released surveillance photos of multiple suspects.

Hopkins said additional arrests in the case were “anticipated.”

Police did not immediately release additional information about the charges Wednesday morning.