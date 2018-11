Teen shot in head, critically wounded on South Side

A 17-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the Winneconna Parkway neighborhood on the South Side.

About 3:45 p.m., the boy was standing in the 7700 block of South Normal Avenue when someone walked up to him and fired one gunshot in his direction, Chicago police said.

The boy was struck in his head and then taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, according to police. No one was in custody.