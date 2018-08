Teenage boy wounded in Austin shooting

A teenager was shot and wounded as he stepped out of a vehicle early Sunday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The 17-year-old boy was approached by three people about 2 a.m. in the 5800 block of West Harrison Street, Chicago police said. One of them pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The teen was hit in his arm and leg and was driven by a friend to West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park, where his condition had stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.