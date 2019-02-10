Thieves break vehicle windows, steal computers on Near West Side: police

Chicago police are warning drivers on the Near West Side about a spate of vehicle break-ins over the past two months.

Parked vehicles with bags and electronics in plain sight were targeted, police said. A thief or group of thieves broke the windows and took computers, backpacks and other belongings.

The thefts occurred:

between 8:50 and 10:05 p.m. Jan. 16 in the 300 block of North Sangamon Street;

between 2 and 4:50 p.m. Jan. 22 in the 300 block of North Green Street;

between 7:45 and 8:25 p.m. Jan. 28 in the 300 block of North Sangamon Street;

between 7:30 and 8:15 p.m. Jan. 29 in the 300 block of North Peoria Street;

about 9:45 p.m. Jan. 31 in the 800 block of West Fulton Market;

between 6:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. Feb. 1 in the 300 block of North Peoria Street; and

between 6:45 and 7:45 p.m. Feb. 7 in the 200 block of North Peoria Street.

Anyone with information on the break-ins is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.