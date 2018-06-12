Trump responds to Robert De Niro via Twitter, calls him ‘punch-drunk’

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the G-7 summit, Saturday, June 9, 2018, in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada. | AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Trump was halfway around the world Sunday night when Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro let loose a pair of f-bombs about Trump at the Tony Awards telecast.

“I just want to say one thing,” De Niro said as he stepped on stage to introduce Bruce Springsteen. ” F— Trump. It’s no longer down with Trump. It’s f— Trump.”

Back from his historic trip to Singapore, Trump today let loose his reply to De Niro via twitter implying the actor, who starred as boxer Jake LaMotta in “Raging Bull,” “received to[sic] many shots to the head by real boxers in movies.”

He also tweeted that De Niro “may be ‘punch-drunk'” as a result.

Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received to many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be “punch-drunk.” I guess he doesn’t… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2018