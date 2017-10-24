Two drivers killed in head-on crash in Beecher

Two drivers were killed in a head-on crash Tuesday morning in south suburban Beecher.

Just after 7 a.m., a 2013 Toyota Camry was heading south on Route 1 south of Delite Inn Road when the Toyota completed a pass of another vehicle heading south and struck a 2006 Honda Civic heading north, according to Illinois State Police.

The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the Honda was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Their names were not released Tuesday afternoon.

The Illinois State Police Reconstruction Unit is investigating.