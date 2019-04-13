2 injured in East Ukrainian Village shooting

Two people were injured in an East Ukrainian Village shooting Saturday on the North Side.

Shots were fired into a vehicle in the 1100 block of North Ashland Avenue about 4:23 a.m., Chicago police said. Four people were in the vehicle.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the lower right arm and a 20-year-old woman was hit in the lower back, police said. Both transported themselves to Stroger Hospital and are in good condition, police said.

The two uninjured passengers were uncooperative with the investigation, police said. The 26-year-old left the hospital before officers could complete their interview.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.