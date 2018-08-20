Two being questioned after anonymous text led police to boys’ bodies in field

Chicago Police on the scene Sunday night in the 13100 block of South Rhodes Avenue, where two teens were found shot to death. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Detectives on Monday were questioning two people in the shooting deaths of two teenage boys whose bodies were found in a Far South Side field over the weekend.

The mother of the one of the boys received an anonymous text message on Sunday that led police to a wooded area near 131st and Rhodes where their bodies were located late Sunday night, CPD Deputy Supt. Anthony Riccio said Monday at news conference held at police headquarters to discuss weekend violence.

The boys, ages 16 and 17, were pronounced dead at the scene, which is about a block from Golden Gate Park.

Both boys had been reported missing by their mothers within the previous 48 hours, Riccio said.

One of the boys was known to police while the other had no criminal history, he said.

Some possessions were missing from the boys, suggesting to police one possible motive could have been robbery.

Two “persons of interest” were being questioned, Riccio said.