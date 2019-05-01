Two wanted for attempted kidnapping in Morgan Park

Police are searching for two people wanted in connection with an attempted kidnapping Monday in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

About 7:40 p.m., an 11-year-old boy was in an alley in the 11100 block of South Campbell Avenue when he was approached by a man being trailed by a female driving a small red SUV with a metallic grill, Chicago police said. The man told the boy he’d give him money to go to the car and tell his wife to come over, but the boy ran away.

The man was described as being between 55 and 65 years old, between 5-foot-9 and 6-feet and white with a light, wrinkled complexion, police said. He smelled strongly of cigarettes and had a black and gray beard, a gray hat, a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Police could not provide a description of the woman but said the SUV she was driving was possibly a Ford Escape.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8271.