Man shot to death in Calumet City

A man was killed in a shooting Wednesday in south suburban Calumet City.

Tyrone Smith, 32, was shot multiple times shortly before 1 p.m. at Sibley Boulevard and Torrence Avenue, according to Calumet City police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Smith, who lived in Harvey, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at 1:37 p.m., authorities said.

An autopsy Thursday found Smith died of his wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

The shooting remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Calumet City police at 708-868-2500.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.