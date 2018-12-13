Vehicle thefts reported in Jefferson Park: police

Chicago police were warning Northwest Side residents about a string of vehicle thefts in the Jefferson Park neighborhood.

Unknown thieves have been stealing cars parked on the street, sometimes while owners left them running to heat up, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The incidents occurred:

about 7:42 p.m. Nov. 20 in the 5500 block of North Milwaukee;

between 3 p.m. Nov. 23 and 11:45 a.m. Nov. 24 in the 5200 block of North Marmora;

about 9:05 p.m. Nov. 29 in the 5200 block of North Northwest Highway;

about 5 a.m. Nov. 30 in the 5100 block of North Mango; and

between 8 p.m. Dec. 6 and 10 a.m. Dec. 7 in the 5500 block of North Central.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.