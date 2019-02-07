Vehicle thefts reported in Portage Park, Cragin

Chicago police are warning Northwest Side residents about a spate of vehicle thefts last month in the Portage Park and Cragin neighborhoods.

The vehicles were legally parked on the street and, in some cases, left running by owners to warm up when they were stolen, police said. No description of the suspect or suspects was available.

The incidents occurred:

between 7 p.m. Jan. 14 and 7 p.m. Jan. 18 in the 5100 block of West Grace Street;

about 7:13 a.m. Jan. 18 in the 4900 block of West Byron Street;

about 4:45 p.m. Jan. 22 in the 5300 block of West Belmont Avenue;

between 2 a.m. Jan. 26 and 12:01 a.m. Jan. 28 in the 3700 block of North Lamon Avenue; and

about 9:30 p.m. Jan. 27 in the 3400 block of North Cicero Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.