Chicago

03/24/2019, 05:03pm

Washington Street Bridge to close for testing Monday

Washington Street Bridge | Google Maps

By Alison Martin
The Washington Street Bridge over the Chicago River will be closed on Monday ahead of spring boating season testing.

The bridge will be closed from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., the Chicago Department of Transportation confirmed in a statement.

As a detour, drivers traveling eastbound on Washington should turn south on Clinton, east on Madison and north on Wacker before returning to Washington, the department recommended.

