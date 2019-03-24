Washington Street Bridge to close for testing Monday
The Washington Street Bridge over the Chicago River will be closed on Monday ahead of spring boating season testing.
The bridge will be closed from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., the Chicago Department of Transportation confirmed in a statement.
As a detour, drivers traveling eastbound on Washington should turn south on Clinton, east on Madison and north on Wacker before returning to Washington, the department recommended.