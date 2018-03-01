Wells Street bridge closed Friday morning, afternoon

The Wells Street bridge will be closed to all traffic Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The bridge will be closed to allow for testing and maintenance before the start of boating season, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

The department suggests motorists traveling north turn west on Cermak Road and north on Lumber Street to Canal Street, and motorists traveling south turn south west on Lumber St., then east on Cermak Rd. to Canal St.

The bridge will also be closed to pedestrians, the department said.