1 shot dead, another wounded in West Garfield Park: police

Two men sitting in a parked vehicle Friday evening were shot, one of them fatally, in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

A black car pulled up to the men at 8:20 p.m. in the 100 block of South Kildare Avenue and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

One man, 35, was shot in the chest and neck and later died at Mt. Sinai Hospital, police said.

The other man, also 35, was struck in his groin and hip and taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said. No one was in custody, according to police.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.