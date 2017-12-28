$1,000 reward offered for stolen Polish folk outfits

Soprano Marlena Dzis (right) wears a handmade Polish folk costume in a recent Lira Ensemble performance. The outfit she is wearing is one of five stolen from her car just before Christmas. | Photos by Warren Johnson, courtesy of Dzis.

A criminal defense lawyer says she’ll pay a $1,000 cash reward to the person or people who can safely return five handmade Polish folk outfits stolen in a smash and grab, no questions asked.

The painstakingly made and hard to replace garments, on loan from The Lira Ensemble, were stolen last weekend from singer Marlena Dzis’ car in Wicker Park.

The passenger-side window of Dzis’ car was smashed and the only thing taken was a green garment bag containing the clothing Dzis wears in performances, including two scheduled for next weekend.

“There is no useful purpose that those costumes will serve anyone on the street. If they are hanging onto them or trying to get rid of them, this would be a motivator,” said Donna Makowski, a West Rogers Park resident and South Loop lawyer.

Makowski has worked as a criminal defense lawyer for more than 25 years and says that the experience has helped her to “get into the mindset” of a criminal.

“I thought to myself, going to a police station, they are not going to turn it in,” Makowski said.

Though she hasn’t seen Dzis or The Lira Ensemble perform, as a fellow Pole who grew up in Brighton Park, Makowski said she felt compelled to help and will be offering the reward on behalf of the National Advocates Society, a group of American lawyers of Polish descent.

It was in the waiting room of a Palos Park hospital early Wednesday when Makowski read the Sun-Times story about Dzis and decided she needed to help.

“My sister-in-law just pulled through from a heart attack. I was sleep deprived and praying for her. I was thinking, ‘I have to give back,’ the Polish community needs to help this young lady,” Makowksi said.

There is a security guard on duty 24 hours in Makowski’s law office at 53 W. Jackson Blvd. in the South Loop’s Monadnock Building, and Makowski said she has told her building management to be aware that the clothing could be possibly returned there.

The 31-year-old Dzis, who was at her job as a fundraiser for a music school on Thursday, said via email that she is “overwhelmed with gratitude” to learn of Makowski’s offer.

“If you have them, please consider returning them in exchange for this $1,000 gift. I hope this shows how important they are to The Lira Ensemble and to myself and how much joy they will bring to our audiences during next weekend’s performances,” Dzis told the thieves in an appeal.