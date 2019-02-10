William Quigley, Korean War vet, father of congressman, dies at 92

William Earl Quigley, father of U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Chicago, died Saturday, the family said. | Facebook

William Earl Quigley, father of U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley, died Saturday after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Shortly after his father’s death, the congressman posted a note to Twitter memorializing his dad, who was 92.

“He was a loving father, a compassionate confidant, and the most hardworking man I knew. He instilled in me the importance of commitment and his integrity inspired me more than he probably ever knew,” tweeted Quigley, who lives in Lakeview and represents the state’s 5th Congressional District.

Born in Indianapolis, William Quigley was an orphan later adopted by loving parents during the Depression, family members said.

Quigley, who went by Bill, was starting his second year at Purdue University when he was drafted into the Army during the Korean War.

He married Joan Louise Deputy in the chapel of a military training facility in Georgia; the couple celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary last June.

Quigley spent his post-military career working for AT&T as a supervising engineer. A promotion brought him to the Chicago area. Upon retirement, he moved to Ottawa, Ill., where he volunteered at a homeless shelter and served on the Ottawa Planning Commission.

His hobbies included chess and reading. He also built radios, stereos — and his family’s first color TV.

He was also fanatical about the Indianapolis 500 and sported his checkered socks and stopwatches to the race on many occasions.

In addition to his wife and son, Quigley is also survived by daughters Chris Benson and Linda Quigley, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Services are pending.