Woman, 18, shot on Far South Side

A woman was wounded Friday evening in a Far South Side shooting in the Longwood Manor neighborhood.

The 18-year-old was shot in the abdomen at 7:36 p.m. in the 10100 block of South Winston, according to Chicago Police. Her condition wasn’t released.

The shooter was a 54-year-old man, though nobody was immediately taken into custody, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.