Woman, 24, shot at gas station in Gresham

A 24-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting early Friday at a gas station in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

At 2:08 a.m., the woman was standing in the parking lot of the gas station in the 1300 block of West 87th Street when she heard gunfire and realized she’d been shot in her right arm, according to Chicago Police.

She was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park before being transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where her condition stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.