Woman, 25, shot on South Side

A woman was shot Sunday morning as she was walking in the Wentworth Gardens neighborhood on the South Side.

The 25-year-old was walking about 3:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of South Princeton, where she heard shots and realized she was shot, Chicago Police said.

She was taken to Mercy Hospital with a gunshot to her arm, police said. She wasn’t sure where the shots came from. Police were unsure if she was the target of the shooting.

Area Central detectives were investigating.