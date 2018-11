Woman, 29, wounded in Northwest Side shooting

A 29-year-old woman was shot Tuesday evening on the Northwest Side.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to her calf about 7:45 p.m. in the 3300 block of North Keystone, which is near the border of the Kilbourn Park and Old Irving Park neighborhoods, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

She was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.