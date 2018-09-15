Woman, 41, missing from Ashburn

Police are looking for a woman who has been missing since Tuesday from the Ashburn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Cheryl Davis, 41, was last seen near the area of West 87th Street and South Kedzie Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Davis suffers from high blood pressure, police said.

She is described as a 5-foot-6 black woman weighing 120 pounds. She is missing a front tooth, police said.

Davis was last seen wearing blue pants, a light blue jacket and a purple crocheted hat, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South Special Victims Unit detectives (312) 747-8274.