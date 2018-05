Woman, 55, reported missing from South Shore

A 55-year-old woman was reported missing Friday by Chicago Police from the South Shore neighborhood.

Lunetha Harrison, 55, was last seen May 6 and was missing from the 7000 block of South Cornell, police said.

Harrison was described as a 5-foot-4, 175-pound black woman with brown eyes and a dark complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a pink wig and a black dress with black leggings.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.