Woman, 73, killed in NW Indiana crash

A 73-year-old woman was killed in a crash Sunday evening in northwest Indiana.

About 5:30 p.m., a death investigation team responded to the crash at U.S. Route 30 and Colorado Street in Hobart, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

Susan Knaver, of Valparaiso, Indiana, had been pronounced dead about a half hour earlier, the coroner’s office said.

An autopsy found she died from blunt force trauma related to the crash, the coroner’s office said.

Hobart police didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the crash.