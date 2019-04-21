Mother gives birth Easter Sunday with help from officers

A mother gave birth to a healthy baby girl Easter Sunday with assistance from Chicago police officers.

About 7 a.m., a man pulled up to the 3rd District Police Station at 7040 S. Cottage Grove Avenue with his granddaughter in the front passenger seat and told officers she was giving birth, Chicago police said.

Officers rushed out to assist the mother, who delivered the baby with the umbilical cord tied around its neck, police said. Officers were able to release the umbilical cord and held the crying baby until Emergency Medical Services arrived.

The mother and baby girl were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital.

