Woman charged in Parkway Gardens shooting caught on Facebook video

A 29-year-old woman was charged with shooting another woman in the arm Tuesday afternoon in the Parkway Gardens neighborhood on the South Side.

The two women were in an argument at 2:57 p.m. Tuesday in a vehicle in the 6400 block of South Calumet Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

During the argument, Labritney Austin fired a shot, striking the other woman, 27, in the arm, police said. The 27-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital, where her condition stabilized.

Police described the shooting as a domestic-related incident, and said it was caught on video and shared on Facebook.

Austin, of University Park, turned herself in to Wentworth District officers about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, police said. She was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery involving the discharge of a firearm.

Austin was expected to appear in bond court on Friday.