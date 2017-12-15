Woman found dead at Algonquin home with soot, smoke damage

A woman was found dead Friday afternoon at her northwest suburban Algonquin home, where evidence of soot and smoke damage was found.

About 1:38 p.m., a family member called for emergency assistance after entering the damaged home, according to the McHenry County coroner’s office. No fire was found.

The resident, 72-year-old Rosemary Schwieger, was found in the home, where she was pronounced dead at 2:21 p.m., the coroner’s office said.

An autopsy to determine Schwieger’s cause of death was scheduled for Monday afternoon, the coroner’s office said. No foul play is suspected.