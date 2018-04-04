Woman hurt in crash after shots fired in Burnside

A person was injured in a crash Tuesday night after reports of gunfire in the South Side Burnside neighborhood.

Gunshots were fired at 10:54 p.m. in the 9500 block of South Woodlawn before a black Infiniti ran a red light and hit a westbound white Hyundai, according to Chicago Police. Multiple people then got out of the Infiniti and ran off on foot.

The 28-year-old woman driving the Hyundai was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where her condition was stabilized, police said. Investigators found a weapon at the scene of the crash.

A nearby Pace bus was struck by gunfire, but no one on the bus was injured, police said.