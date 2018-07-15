Woman killed in single vehicle crash on I-55

A woman was killed in a single vehicle crash Saturday morning on I-55 in Will County, according to Illinois State Police.

Eileen Mikos, 37, of Minooka, was driving a blue 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer northbound when for an unknown reason, she left the roadway and struck a light pole about 8:35 a.m. near milepost 252, police said.

Mikos was taken to St. Joseph’s hospital in Joliet by the Troy Fire Protection District. She was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

There were no passengers in the vehicle and no one else was injured, police said.

The Will County Coroner’s Office had not released information on the death.

State Police were investigating the crash.