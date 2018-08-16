Woman sues Larry Nassar, says he abused her at Hoffman Estates gymnastics event

Larry Nassar, a sports doctor convicted of molesting girls while working for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, is now in federal prison. | AP file photo

A Texas woman has filed suit against Larry Nassar, the disgraced doctor convicted of sexually abusing Olympic athletes, claiming she also was his victim on multiple occasions — including once in Chicago.

The plaintiff, now 20, filed as a Jane Doe; her identity was not revealed by her attorneys, who said she also is declining any interviews.

She was a member of USA Gymnastics from 2004 to 2017, according to the suit, and a U.S. national team member from 2013 to 2016.

Her lawsuit accuses Nassar of sexually abusing her many times, including at a 2014 competition held in Hoffman Estates. That event was put on by USA Gymnastics in partnership with World Sport Chicago; like Nassar, both groups are named as defendants, as is the International Federation of Gymnastics.

Nassar, a disgraced former national team doctor, is now in federal prison. He spent nearly three decades at USA Gymnastics before being fired in 2015 after complaints about his behavior. He continued to work at Michigan State University through the fall of 2016 before being hit with federal charges.