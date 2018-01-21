Woman missing from West Humboldt Park

Dawn Pinkstaff is missing from the West Humboldt Park neighborhood | Chicago Police.

Police are looking for a woman missing Sunday from the West Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Dawn Pinkstaff, 25, of the 800 block of North Kolin, was reported missing Sunday morning, according to Chicago Police.

Pinstaff was described as a 5-foot-2 white woman, weighing 235 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a green sweater poncho, a white t-shirt, dark blue jeans and white gym shoes with her hair in a ponytail, police said.

Pinkstaff suffers from Bipolar disorder and made a suicidal statement before leaving, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area North SVU detectives (312) 744-8266.