Woman shot by man during domestic dispute in Cicero

A woman is in critical condition after being shot during a domestic dispute Sunday in west suburban Cicero.

The 33-year-old woman was shot multiple times by a man in a home at 58th Avenue and 22nd Place, according to the Town of Cicero. Authorities said the two were a couple.

The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital where she is in serious condition.

The man has been taken into custody, authorities said.

No other information was immediately available.