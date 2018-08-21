Woman shot on Near West Side more than 2 weeks ago

Chicago police reported Tuesday that a woman who was shot more than two weeks ago on the Near West Side was being treated at Stroger Hospital.

The 26-year-old was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle about 3:15 p.m. Aug. 5 when the vehicle stopped in the 300 block of South Western Avenue, according to the Chicago Police.

The woman heard gunshots and realized she was shot in the abdomen, police said. She got herself to Stroger Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

The hospital didn’t report treating the woman for a gunshot wound until Tuesday, police said. She had been receiving treatment at the hospital for at least the last week, but police did not know what day she was admitted.

A spokeswoman for Chicago police couldn’t say why the hospital waited to report the shooting until Tuesday and a spokeswoman for Stroger Hospital did not respond to a request for more information Tuesday evening.

Area North detectives were investigating.

Seventy-one other people were shot, 12 of them fatally, in a spate of citywide shootings that weekend.

On Aug. 5, the influx of trauma patients at Stroger Hospital was so large that visitors of shooting victims were kept from entering, leaving them to congregate outside near a parking lot.