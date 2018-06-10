Woman shot while breaking up fight in University Village

A woman was shot multiple times early Sunday while she intervened in a fight in the University Village neighborhood.

The 24-year-old tried to break up a fight between a relative and someone they didn’t know about 3:15 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Loomis Street, Chicago Police said. The other person then took out a gun and shot her in the face and stomach.

The woman was taken to University of Illinois Hospital, where her condition stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.