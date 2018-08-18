Woman stabbed on Near North Side

A 38-year-old woman was stabbed several times early Saturday on the Near North Side.

About 1:50 a.m., the woman was outside in the 1100 block of North Clark Street when she got into an “altercation” with someone she knew, according to Chicago police. That person pulled out a knife and began to stab the woman.

She suffered stab wounds to her temple, shoulder and arm, police said. She also suffered abrasions to her chest.

The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where her condition had stabilized, according to police.

Area Central detectives were investigating.